  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky Go Ice Cream Sandwich support coming end of July, Samsung Galaxy S3 and Google Nexus users rejoice

|
  Sky Go Ice Cream Sandwich support coming end of July, Samsung Galaxy S3 and Google Nexus users rejoice
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Sky has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be releasing an Ice Cream Sandwich approved version of the Sky Go Android app by the end of July.

"By the end of July an additional update to Sky Go will support the Android operating system Ice Cream Sandwich on compatible devices, as well as new devices including the Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus," Sky told Pocket-lint, having previously told us last month the app was coming soon

The news will be no doubt be welcomed by Android flagship Samsung Galaxy S3 owners who have Sky at home, as it will now mean they too can use the app to watch Sky channels in other places besides their living room.

In an added bonus Sky has also got around to adding on-demand movies and TV shows to the Android app. 

The feature, which has been available to iPhone and iPad owners for some time, means that functionality on both platforms is almost identical.

"With the huge and ever-growing popularity of Android devices in the UK it's fantastic to make on-demand content from Sky Movies and Sky Entertainment available to Sky customers for the first time," says Holly Knill, Product Director of Sky Go on the news.

"We hope this update to the service offers extra flexibility to Android users and the new option of on-demand viewing makes a richer experience for all Sky customers across all platforms."

The Android Gingerbread version for some handsets is available now. The ICS version at the end of the month.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments