  Sky Go Ice Cream Sandwich support coming end of July, Samsung Galaxy S3 and Google Nexus users rejoice

Sky has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be releasing an Ice Cream Sandwich approved version of the Sky Go Android app by the end of July.

"By the end of July an additional update to Sky Go will support the Android operating system Ice Cream Sandwich on compatible devices, as well as new devices including the Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus," Sky told Pocket-lint, having previously told us last month the app was coming soon.

The news will be no doubt be welcomed by Android flagship Samsung Galaxy S3 owners who have Sky at home, as it will now mean they too can use the app to watch Sky channels in other places besides their living room.

In an added bonus Sky has also got around to adding on-demand movies and TV shows to the Android app.

The feature, which has been available to iPhone and iPad owners for some time, means that functionality on both platforms is almost identical.

"With the huge and ever-growing popularity of Android devices in the UK it's fantastic to make on-demand content from Sky Movies and Sky Entertainment available to Sky customers for the first time," says Holly Knill, Product Director of Sky Go on the news.

"We hope this update to the service offers extra flexibility to Android users and the new option of on-demand viewing makes a richer experience for all Sky customers across all platforms."

The Android Gingerbread version for some handsets is available now. The ICS version at the end of the month.