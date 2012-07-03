Sky Go iOS and Android apps updated: Now watch TV shows on demand too

Sky has updated its Sky Go app once again, for both iOS and Android, this time creating an entertainment and TV shows on-demand area within Anytime.

It means that Sky customers will now be able to watch a selection of their favourite shows on the go from their iPad or iPhone, without having to catch them when broadcast live.

Unfortunately, at present, those hoping the new feature will carry the same depth and breath of content as the broadcaster's movie collection will be disappointed.

A look through the new catalogue of content shows that, while Sky will let you watch the complete series of some TV shows, it will only let you watch the last couple of episodes for most.

Take new Sky Atlantic drama Hit & Miss, for example. Sky will let you catch up the last four episodes rather than go all the way back to the first show.

The new area on the app will let you browse by category or A-Z.

What is apparent is that the app is going to be perfect for catching up on your favourite Sky programme if you merely want to watch the last aired episode - in that it's much like BBC iPlayer, if you like.

The new TV area on Sky Go Anytime features shows from Sky1, Sky Living, Sky Atlantic and Sky Arts 1.