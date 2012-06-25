Sky Go for Ice Cream Sandwich coming soon, previous Google Play appearance premature

Although a version of the video-on-demand application, Sky Go purporting to work with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich appeared as an update recently, it was soon withdrawn by the broadcaster as some complained that it didn't work. However, a new version that will be compatible with the new Android operating system, and therefore the Samsung Galaxy S III is coming soon.

Sky has informed Pocket-lint that it took down its Sky Go for ICS app because it was unstable. "[Recently] a Sky Go update for ICS was prematurely released," we were told by a spokesperson.

"We've had to recall this release as we are still experiencing bugs/stability issues within the app, and need to complete all necessary testing to make sure we continue to deliver our customers a high quality experience."

Although a time frame has not been put on when this testing period might end, it is hoped to be soon. "We realise that this will come as a disappointment to customers who've been looking forward to this update, and apologise for the error," the company said.

"We are working hard to resolve these issues, and will provide more details on launch dates as soon as possible."

Until then, those who have upgraded their handsets to Android 4.0 will not be able to view streamed content through the existing app.

Samsung, we understand from candid conversations with executives at the company, is particularly keen to get a fully working version of Sky Go onto its Galaxy S III smartphone.

Sky Go is the free application that allows Sky subscribers access to live Sky programming to watch while mobile. The iOS version also features Anytime+ functionality to watch archived content.

