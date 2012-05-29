  Eurosport added to Sky Go app - now it's even better

Sports fans rejoice, as British Eurosport becomes the latest channel to be added to the Sky Go app - the video-on-demand service that won Pocket-lint's "Best App" category in last year's Gadget Awards.

With a sport-packed summer ahead, Eurosport will be showing live coverage of the Tour De France, the tennis French Open and 24-hour sports car endurance race, Le Mans, all of which can be watched or caught up with on your mobile device with Sky Go.

Sky Go is available on both the iOS and Android platforms and enables users to watch and even pause live TV on their smartphone or tablet device, as well as catch up with any action they have missed.

Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, and 4, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News and ESPN are already available on Sky Go. Of course Sky Go's not just for sports fans, will all of the other major film and news channels also available, assuming they are in your subscription package.

While the app itself is free to download, non-Sky customers will need to pay a subscription fee starting at £15 a month, depending on what package they opt for.

Existing Sky subscribers can register Sky Go to two registered mobile devices for no additional cost.

