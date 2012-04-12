  James Bond catalogue coming to Sky HD on demand

James Bond is getting the HD treatment as the entire catalogue of films is added to Sky Movies HD on demand service.

From October, viewers will be able to watch the likes of Connery, Moore, Dalton, Brosnan, Craig - even Lazenby - as they portray Ian Flemming’s famous spy, all in high definition and without any pesky advert breaks.

All 22 of 007’s official outings, along with the 1967 version of Casino Royale and Never Say Never Again (technically neither are “official” as they weren’t produced by EON) will be shown on Sky Movies Showcase HD and will be available on demand via Sky Anytime+.

October’s arrival of the franchise to SKY will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the release of Dr No, the first of the James Bond movies.

It will also be the month in which Skyfall, Daniel Craig’s latest venture as Bond, hits cinemas.

Skyfall will be added to Sky’s Bond catalogue in the spring of 2013.

Coincidentally (or not, as the case may be), the entire collection of Bond movies is also being released in a one box-set on Blue-ray, also in October.

