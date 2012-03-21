  1. Home
Sky Anytime+ now available to customers on other ISPs

Pocket-lint has received numerous reports from readers that they can now access Sky Anytime+ on their Sky boxes when using an internet service provider other than Sky Broadband. We already knew that Sky was to change its policies on rival ISPs before Easter (6 April), it now seems that has happened earlier than expected.

Sky subscribers who want to switch their broadband connection to their Sky+ box from Sky Broadband to a rival, such as Virgin Media, will have to register before it will work. And they can do so by logging in to My Sky at www.sky.com/mysky/makethemost/sky-anytime-plus/index.html.

Initial reports have also suggested that, after signing up for the switch over, subscribers have been advised that it could take several days to work. However, many say that it had been done almost immediately.

Read: Sky Anytime+ reviewed

What is strange though, is that Sky itself hasn't released a statement or sung from the rooftops announcing its availability. There's simply the web page that says: "It's now available with any broadband provider. Once you've activated and connected your compatible Sky+ box to any broadband router, you can take your pick from a wide range of catch-up TV, series box sets and more."

We've called Sky for a comment and it is getting back to us.

Not that we're complaining, mind.

UPDATE: Sky has now officially announced the availability of Sky Anytime+ for non-Sky Broadband customers. In a statement sent to Pocket-lint, it says, "From today, Sky’s on demand service Sky Anytime+, will be available to any Sky+HD home with a broadband connection. This means that over five million homes will be able to enjoy even more flexibility, control and value from their Sky subscription. 

"Previously, Sky Anytime+ was available to Sky Broadband customers, but from today the service is available across any internet service provider."

Luke Bradley-Jones, director of TV Products, also adds, "We’ve seen strong demand for it to date which we hope to increase now that the service is available with any broadband provider."

Have you got Sky Anytime+ working with a rival ISP? Let us know in the comments below...

