Sky News app for iPhone revamped and reloaded

The Sky News app for iPhone has been tweaked to be more in-line with its popular iPad brethren.

Version 2 of Sky News for iPhone includes bespoke coverage - ie, specially selected picture galleries, interactive images, graphs and timelines all designed with the 3.5-inch screen in mind.

There are also live blogging sections and real-time updates from Twitter and the content is selected by Sky News's new in-house content management system that is the brains behind all of its digital platforms

Andrew Hawken, head of editorial, Sky News Digital, said: "This is a big step forward for our iPhone app. We are constantly striving to make the user experience the very best across all our platforms. I know our customers will enjoy the more intuitive approach we’ve created within the app as well as the richer and more in depth news experience it offers."

Sky News for iPhone, version 2.0, is available now from the App Store and is free.

