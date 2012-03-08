  Sky Store replaces Sky Box Office for Anytime+, movie selection expands

Sky Box Office is to be replaced by Sky Store on Anytime+, as the company moves to strengthen its position against invading online rental services like Lovefilm, Knowhow Movies and iTunes.

Sky's pay-as-you-go movie rental service will feature more than 1,000 titles, from new blockbuster releases to classics, ready to watch for Sky Anytime+ customers, either through its box or via Sky Go.

New releases will be priced at £3.49, with a 50p surcharge for HD. Regular catalogue films will be £1.99, with a range of 99p special offers.

Sky recently announced that Sky Anytime+ would also be open to all Sky subscribers, not just the 1.2 million that have a Sky Broadband connection. Sky estimates that this will bring access to more than 5 million homes and should be available in time for Easter.

"Millions of our customers love having the ability to watch hundreds of movies through a Sky Movies subscription, but we know that some prefer to enjoy films on a pay-as-you-go basis," said Ian Lewis, director of Sky Movies.

"Sky Store is a gateway through to new DVD releases as well as all-time favourites, catering to all tastes and moods."

Sky Movies Box Office will remain in place for those who don't have Sky Anytime+.