  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky Store replaces Sky Box Office for Anytime+, movie selection expands

|
  Sky Store replaces Sky Box Office for Anytime+, movie selection expands
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Sky Box Office is to be replaced by Sky Store on Anytime+, as the company moves to strengthen its position against invading online rental services like Lovefilm, Knowhow Movies and iTunes.

Sky's pay-as-you-go movie rental service will feature more than 1,000 titles, from new blockbuster releases to classics, ready to watch for Sky Anytime+ customers, either through its box or via Sky Go.

New releases will be priced at £3.49, with a 50p surcharge for HD. Regular catalogue films will be £1.99, with a range of 99p special offers. 

Sky recently announced that Sky Anytime+ would also be open to all Sky subscribers, not just the 1.2 million that have a Sky Broadband connection. Sky estimates that this will bring access to more than 5 million homes and should be available in time for Easter.

"Millions of our customers love having the ability to watch hundreds of movies through a Sky Movies subscription, but we know that some prefer to enjoy films on a pay-as-you-go basis," said Ian Lewis, director of Sky Movies. 

"Sky Store is a gateway through to new DVD releases as well as all-time favourites, catering to all tastes and moods."

Sky Movies Box Office will remain in place for those who don't have Sky Anytime+.

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch England in the World Cup quarter-finals online
  2. What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
  3. How to watch the England game in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  4. Amazon plans to expand channel line-up on Amazon Video, should Sky, BT and Virgin Media be worried?
  5. Sony A8F TV review: Perfect processing lacks the brightness of its OLED competitors
  1. Pricey new Netflix Ultra tier is very bad news for HDR TV owners
  2. You can watch Wimbledon or the World Cup in 4K HDR on this £59 Roku stick
  3. Panasonic FZ802 OLED TV review: A new standard for accuracy
  4. How to watch Wimbledon in 4K on BBC iPlayer, Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. Which is the best media streamer for you? Fire TV vs Apple TV 4K vs Chromecast vs Roku
Comments