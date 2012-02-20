Sky Go Android app now available for selected phones

Sky has finally released the Android version of its extremely popular and Pocket-lint Gadget Award-winning live TV and video on demand application, Sky Go. However, at present the app is not compatible with all handsets, only a few by Samsung and HTC.

Currently, only owners of a Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung Galaxy S II, HTC Desire, HTC Desire S, HTC Desire HD, HTC Incredible or HTC Sensation will be able to use Sky Go, but it is believed that more devices will become available in the future.

Sky Go allows Sky subscribers (and those who pay for the app service separately) to access live broadcasting from Sky Sports, Sky News, Sky Movies, Sky Atlantic, and now, Sky Entertainment channels, including Sky 1, Sky Living and, from tomorrow, Sky Arts 1. The latter channels will now also be available on the iOS versions of the application.

Unlike the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch versions, however, the Android app will not be able to access Sky Movies on demand. That will be added "later in 2012".

Sky Go will also get the new Sky F1 channel from March.

"We’re extremely happy to announce the roll out of Sky Go on selected Android handsets today and the arrival of the Sky Entertainment channels to mobile devices," said Holly Knill, head of Sky Go.

"We are always working to ensure that Sky customers have more ways to watch content they love, whether it’s the big Premiership game, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Modern Family or Ruth Jones’ Stella, and this is exactly what this enhanced version of Sky Go delivers."

Sky Go for Android is available now on Android Market. Access is free to existing Sky TV customers who can register up to two devices at once. Packages are also available to non-subscribers from £15-£40 per month.

UPDATE: Sky has confirmed that Sky Go for Android will be coming to other devices, including those running Ice Cream Sandwich. It has also revealed that the reason for the delay to all handsets is a security one:

"All Sky Go releases are required to undergo rigorous testing and development when a variation of any operating system or new handset is launched.," Sky told Pocket-lint.

"We are working hard to support further Android devices, as well as the latest Ice Cream Sandwich operating system (v4.0).

"There are, however, a number of technical challenges that we need to work through before we can do this, such as taking steps to ensure our content is properly protected.

"We realise how much our customers appreciate Sky Go, and are working through these steps in order to allow even more of our customers to enjoy the service."

