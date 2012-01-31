  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky 40Mb Unlimited Fibre broadband lands along with free Wi-Fi from The Cloud

|
  Sky 40Mb Unlimited Fibre broadband lands along with free Wi-Fi from The Cloud
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Big news if you're a Sky Broadband customer - not only is the satellite giant launching its own fibre-optic network with up to 40Mb download speeds - free Wi-Fi access from The Cloud is also set to rain in.

Sky Broadband Unlimited Fibre is landing in April and will initially be available to around a third of households in the UK - a figure that will rise as BT gets increased infrastructure in place. It will mean download speeds double that which Sky Broadband Unlimited customers currently get, although it will cost a bit more at £20 per month (if you're a Sky customer already).

There will be a £50 installation charge but Sky is promising totally unlimited data with no usage caps at all.

The free Wi-Fi access from The Cloud comes exactly a year after BSkyB confirmed that it has completed the purchase of the hotspot company in a deal that was said to have cost around £50 million. Landing "shortly" the service will mean Sky Broadband Unlimited customers will be able to hook-up with more than 10,000 hotspots across the UK for faster mobile broadband.

Stephen van Rooyen, MD of Sky’s Sales and Marketing Group said: "I’m delighted that our existing home communication products are making such an impact with customers. It’s clear that customers are responding to the higher levels of value, quality and service we offer.

"This year sees a number of enhancements that will ensure we create even more choice. Whether it’s the launch of free public WiFi, extending our network into more parts of the UK, or adding fibre to our product mix, we are focused on meeting the demands of customers and on being their number one choice for home communications."

Sky has also announced that it is growing its broadband reach with a million extra homes to be included by June 2013, meaning 88 per cent of the country will be able to join the party.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments