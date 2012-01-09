  Sky and Zeebox team up for augmented TV viewing

Sky and Zeebox are coming in all guns blazing with a brand new venture which will offer the Zeebox augmented TV service within Sky's existing mobile apps - Sky+ and Sky Go.

This new venture will allow Sky viewers to connect with friends around TV programmes, find out all manner of info about what's on TV and buy products relating to their favourite programmes.

At present you can use Zeebox on the iPhone, iPad or by connecting to the web, doing this brings up social media feeds and conversations via Twitter and Facebook, as well as all sorts of info on programmes being talked about. You can then search the web for more information through "zeetags"; relevant links which are based on the programme you are currently watching. Through these tags you can also buy products featured on-screen.

The introduction of this functionality to Sky apps will also bring the ability to use Zeebox to check and update Sky+ on the iPhone and iPad, which coupled with the remote control ability of both devices will make for a pretty companion TV for your TV.

Emma Lloyd, Sky’s director of emerging products, commented: "Sky took an early position of leadership with companion devices, having recognised the demand from our customers to use second screens to discover, enjoy and interact with their favourite content. The integration of zeebox’s innovative technology will enable us to make the companion device experience even richer and more engaging. We know that millions of our customers have smartphones and tablets and regularly use them to engage with Sky on mobile devices, so it’s a natural next step for us."

There is already a growing trend for interacting with others online whilst watching TV, and this dual-screen approach is definitely a sign of things to come.

Expect it to roll out sometime in the first half of 2012.