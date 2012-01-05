Sky Sports News iPad app kicks-off
Sky has announced the arrival of a dedicated Sky Sports News app for iPad. The app, which replaces the current iPhone and iPad friendly one, takes its inspiration from the impressive Sky News iPad app that was released last year.
This means live and on-demand video content, an interactive time-line based UI and the latest sports news chosen by an editorial team right at your fingertips.
So if you need to keep updated with the latest wheelings and dealings in the transfer window, hear Andy Murray's latest "enthralling" interview or just find out which gorgeous Sky Sports News presenter is currently on-air, there's really only one app for you. Our favourite is Rob Wotton...what a dreamboat.
SSN news fans will find the app looks a lot like channel 405 on their telly-boxes, with the latest fixtures, breaking news, results and tables all being presented around the action.
"The Sky Sports News App is the latest exciting development in the evolution of Sky Sports News, which is now bigger and better than ever before," commented Andy Cairns, executive editor of Sky Sports News. "We aim to be the ultimate sports news service for our customers, and thanks to this new app we can provide them with the latest sports news and in-depth coverage, wherever they happen to be."
Like the Sky News app, the goodies are free if you're a Sky subscriber. Otherwise it's £4.99 a month. It should hit the App Store any minute.
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
Comments