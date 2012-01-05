Sky Sports News iPad app kicks-off

Sky has announced the arrival of a dedicated Sky Sports News app for iPad. The app, which replaces the current iPhone and iPad friendly one, takes its inspiration from the impressive Sky News iPad app that was released last year.

This means live and on-demand video content, an interactive time-line based UI and the latest sports news chosen by an editorial team right at your fingertips.

So if you need to keep updated with the latest wheelings and dealings in the transfer window, hear Andy Murray's latest "enthralling" interview or just find out which gorgeous Sky Sports News presenter is currently on-air, there's really only one app for you. Our favourite is Rob Wotton...what a dreamboat.

SSN news fans will find the app looks a lot like channel 405 on their telly-boxes, with the latest fixtures, breaking news, results and tables all being presented around the action.

"The Sky Sports News App is the latest exciting development in the evolution of Sky Sports News, which is now bigger and better than ever before," commented Andy Cairns, executive editor of Sky Sports News. "We aim to be the ultimate sports news service for our customers, and thanks to this new app we can provide them with the latest sports news and in-depth coverage, wherever they happen to be."

Like the Sky News app, the goodies are free if you're a Sky subscriber. Otherwise it's £4.99 a month. It should hit the App Store any minute.