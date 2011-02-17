  Winter X Games 15 broadcasting on Sky 3D

Sky 3D will be broadcasting the footage that ESPN 3D shot of the Winter X Games 15 in a series of programmes to be shown in February and March.

The gnarly 3D action, from the event that took place in Aspen at the end of January, was originally broadcast live in the States on ESPN's 3D channel.

ESPN shot over 18 hours of live coverage from the extreme sports event and Sky 3D customers will be able to watch the Ski and Snowboard competitions for SuperPipe, Slopestyle and Big Air disciplines featuring the likes of Shaun White, Lindsay Jacobellis, Kevin Rolland, Torstein Horgmo and the UK’s own Jenny Jones on channel 217.

“The spectacular action and gravity defying tricks of some of the world’s greatest action sports athletes are all featured in Winter X Games 15,” said Murray Barnett, ESPN's vice president, sports channels and syndication.

“There can be no better technology than 3D to showcase their stunning ability. ESPN is proud to team up with Sky 3D to bring this unique event to viewers, and expect it’s just the first of many great sporting events in 3D that ESPN can serve to UK sports fans.”

It's certainly a bit different from the previous Sky 3D arrival anyway - the Selina Scott hosted Treasure Houses of Britain.

It all kicks off on 18 February at 9am, and there will be three programmes in total, as well as a shed load of repeats.