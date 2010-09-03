  Sky: LG has best 3D TV

Sky and LG have formally announced they will be teaming up to launch Sky's 3D TV service when it launches on 1 October 2010.

The partnership, which will see the two brands embark on joint marketing as well as consumer awareness, education and demonstration activity, builds on a relationship that has already seen over a million people enjoy 3D TV in pubs and clubs nationwide.

From 1 October Sky will start broadcasting its 3D channel to living rooms across the UK and Ireland, with live coverage of the Ryder Cup from Celtic Manor, along with promotion of LG’s extensive range of 3D TVs to the 2.9 million customers who already have a Sky+HD box and are therefore 3D-ready.

“We believe in giving customers choice and as the only manufacturer so far committed to both active and passive TVs, we believe LG has the breadth of product to offer a 3D TV experience for all Sky customers. We will work alongside LG in helping raise interest and awareness of 3D as we build up to and beyond the launch of Sky 3D”, Hilary Perchard, Sky’s director of product management says.

"LG and Sky will be providing exclusive offers to new and existing Sky customers, which will in turn encourage people to make 3D a reality in their living room".

Details of exclusive Sky customer deals will be revealed shortly.

The news comes on the back of the launch of LG’s first 3D plasma TV (PX990) at IFA in Berlin, Germany.

The new model will sport active 3D technology and is the first 3D plasma TV in the world to receive 3D THX Certification.

The PX990 also sees the introduction of 2D to 3D picture conversion capability to LG’s 3D range as plasma screen technology - combined with LG’s 600hz technology for exceptional smooth motion on both 2D and 3D - presents the best possible quality conversion capabilities.

LG has also revealed a giant 180-inch plasma 3D TV prototype and a new 31-inch OLED TV screen, providing a glimpse of LG’s exciting products to come and continued leadership in technology development in home entertainment.