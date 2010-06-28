Sky Mobile available free to Sky Sports subscribers
Sky has announced that subscribers to its sports package will get free access to the Sky Mobile TV app on their iPhones, iPads or iPod touches.
Usually it cost £6 a month to get access to the service, but the promotion means that you'll be able to watch all of the sporting action on the go from 12 July until the clock strikes 2011. This means access to Sky Sports 1,2,3 and 4 as well as Sky Sports News and Sky News.
Free access to the Sky Player will also be available for free to Sports package subscribers. Previously you needed a multi-room set-up to get this service free.
Mike Darcey, COO at BSkyB said:
“Delivering Sky Sports and Sky News content over multiple devices - including HD over the set-top box, online and on mobile - gives our subscribers more choice and control over when and where they enjoy our services, providing more value and convenience".
"By offering innovative access to Sky Sports across Mobile TV and Sky Player, we are providing a truly accessible multiplatform experience for our customers”.
It's been a good day for sports fans, we told you earlier how BT Vision customers will also be able to get in on the Sky Sports action.
Have you used Sky Mobile TV on your device? Is the service any good? Does it work well enough over 3G? Let us know how you've found it, using the comments below.
- How to stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
- Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
- Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
- Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
- Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
Comments