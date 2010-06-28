  Sky Mobile available free to Sky Sports subscribers

Sky has announced that subscribers to its sports package will get free access to the Sky Mobile TV app on their iPhones, iPads or iPod touches.

Usually it cost £6 a month to get access to the service, but the promotion means that you'll be able to watch all of the sporting action on the go from 12 July until the clock strikes 2011. This means access to Sky Sports 1,2,3 and 4 as well as Sky Sports News and Sky News.

Free access to the Sky Player will also be available for free to Sports package subscribers. Previously you needed a multi-room set-up to get this service free.

Mike Darcey, COO at BSkyB said:

“Delivering Sky Sports and Sky News content over multiple devices - including HD over the set-top box, online and on mobile - gives our subscribers more choice and control over when and where they enjoy our services, providing more value and convenience".

"By offering innovative access to Sky Sports across Mobile TV and Sky Player, we are providing a truly accessible multiplatform experience for our customers”.

It's been a good day for sports fans, we told you earlier how BT Vision customers will also be able to get in on the Sky Sports action.

Have you used Sky Mobile TV on your device? Is the service any good? Does it work well enough over 3G? Let us know how you've found it, using the comments below.