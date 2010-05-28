Sky brings Mobile TV to the iPad

After the success of the iPhone version, Sky has made an iPad edition of its Mobile TV app available to download from iTunes today.

Like its smaller brother, but optimised for the bigger screen, the application allows access to the live feeds of some of the broadcaster's suite of branded channels, namely Sky Sports 1 to 4, Sky Sports News and Sky News.

The bigger real estate on the iPad is also utilised with a comprehensive EPG, detailing now and next, and displaying a video thumbnail of the channel you're tuned in to.

While free, the app needs a Mobile TV subscription which costs £6 per month for existing Sky TV and Sky Player subscribers (as long as the latter takes Sky Sports), a whopping £35 per month for those who aren't.

However, the subscription is not iPad exclusive: "No matter where you find yourself this summer, you’ll be able to keep up to date with the latest breaking news, Test match cricket, PGA golf and much more besides, with one subscription providing access across both iPhone and iPad", says Emma Lloyd, Sky's director of mobile.

Additionally, as a launch offer, Sky TV and Sky Player subscribers with the Sports channels will initially get 3 months gratis, whereas new customers can try the service completely free of charge for a month.