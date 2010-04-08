  Sky to give political leaders HD treatment

Sky News, which is expected to go HD by the end of the month, has said that it will be showing the prime ministerial debate in HD when it's its turn on 22 April.

The 1.5-hour long debate between Gordon Brown, Nick Clegg and David Cameron will be on Sky News from 8pm to 9.30pm and be shown on Sky's new Sky News HD channel (517).

On election night, 6 May, Sky News and Sky News HD will carry the Decision Time programme from 9pm, with Kay Burley joining Jeremy Thompson and Anna Botting to front the pre-count coverage. Eamonn Holmes and Dermot Murnaghan will then take over as the counts finish and the story shifts to Westminster.

The news comes as Sky News has announced that it is enhancing its existing iPhone app for the 2010 General Election.

The new update will bring a dedicated section that will let users get all the latest election info on the go as well as information on previous elections so they can bore their friends.

Users will also be able to get video news updates via the app.