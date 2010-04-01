  Sky launches online 3D pub finder

With Sky showing the Chelsea vs Manchester United game on Saturday in 3D in thousands of pubs across the UK, how will you know where you can catch the action?

Simple, via a website.

Sky has launched an online pub finder ahead of Saturday’s (3 April) launch of Sky 3D for the top of the table clash .



Fans can log onto: www.sky.com/3Dpubs, to find their nearest Sky 3D pub by punching in their postcode and seeing the results that spit out.



Over a thousand pubs and clubs will be showing the game on Saturday and a quick go on the site ourselves found that most shouldn't have far to go.

Sky also promises they are adding new venues to the pub finder daily and further venues are expected to sign-up before the end of the season.



Following this Saturday’s game, Sky will show at least a further five Premier League games - to be announced - before the end of the current season (Sunday 9 May) and the Coca-Cola Football League Play-Off Finals from Wembley Stadium at the end of May, all live and all in 3D.