Sky News iPhone app hits a million downloads

  Sky News iPhone app hits a million downloads
Sky has revealed its Sky News app for the iPhone and iPod touch has been downloaded over 1 million times, with the milestone passed this month.

The iPhone app was launched in May last year and offers breaking news by text, images and video and features different categories for users to choose from including top stories and UK news.

As a result of the iPhone success, Sky News has announced a new mobile internet service aimed at the increasing number of people accessing the Internet via their mobile device.  

The new mobile internet service is available free of charge to users accessing the service through m.skynews.com on their mobile device and the service will automatically appear as is best for the handset.

"In less than a year we've already seen millions of downloads of Sky's various iPhone apps and the Sky News has been an important factor in this", said David Gibbs, the general manager for mobile at Sky.

"Now, by launching our mobile internet service beginning with Sky News, we are able to provide a tailored experience to the increasing number of customers looking to access Sky News via their mobile".

