E4 HD to launch on Sky's high def service
It has been announced that E4 HD, Channel 4's second dedicated high definition channel, is to launch on 14 December on Sky's HD service, Sky+HD.
As a simulcast of E4, the channel will provide access to a wide range of series such as Glee, Misfits, Hollyoaks and Peep Show, some of which will be available to UK and Irish viewers in HD for the first time.
The multi-year deal will see E4 HD included in Sky's HD Pack and brings the total number of HD channels available through Sky+HD to 36.
For those with the service already - E4 HD will be located at channel number 215 on the Sky electronic programme guide.
