  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky News launches Technology Unplugged

|
  Sky News launches Technology Unplugged
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Sky News has announced the launch of "Technology Unplugged" a new half-hour show that will focus on the latest developments in mainstream tech.

Presenter Martin Stanford will explore topics such as broadband, Digital Britain, illegal downloads, social networking and the economy – as well as reporting the latest technology news from the US and hosting a a "tech review" panel of journalists.

"Technology is so mainstream nowadays - at work, at home, at school – all our lives are affected by, or in thrall to, the onward march of technology - and it's important we try to keep the Sky News audience abreast of developments", says Martin Stanford.

Here on Pocket-lint we offer regular tech news and current affairs review programmes with Stuart Miles' Tech Week in View slot on Megawhat and Dan Sung and Duncan Geere's comment show with Randall Bennett over on TechVi.

The Technology Unplugged programme will begin on 4 December and run every Friday at 7.30pm.

PopularIn TV
  1. Best movies to look forward to in 2018 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers
  2. Apple may one day offer music, TV and news streaming bundle
  3. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  4. How to watch the World Cup in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  2. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  3. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  4. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  5. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
Comments