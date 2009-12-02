  Sky News launches Technology Unplugged

Sky News has announced the launch of "Technology Unplugged" a new half-hour show that will focus on the latest developments in mainstream tech.



Presenter Martin Stanford will explore topics such as broadband, Digital Britain, illegal downloads, social networking and the economy – as well as reporting the latest technology news from the US and hosting a a "tech review" panel of journalists.



"Technology is so mainstream nowadays - at work, at home, at school – all our lives are affected by, or in thrall to, the onward march of technology - and it's important we try to keep the Sky News audience abreast of developments", says Martin Stanford.



Here on Pocket-lint we offer regular tech news and current affairs review programmes with Stuart Miles' Tech Week in View slot on Megawhat and Dan Sung and Duncan Geere's comment show with Randall Bennett over on TechVi.

The Technology Unplugged programme will begin on 4 December and run every Friday at 7.30pm.