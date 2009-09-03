Samsung concept TV music service to go against Spotify

Samsung has said that it will continue to push forward with its range of internet enabled TVs, offering users a range of widgets and information live to their screen while they zone out watching their favourite movie or soap.

While most of the new services appear to focus on streaming information to your living room, Samsung outlined a plan to offer a new music service that would allow you to select the kind of music you like and then only offer to play that music to you.

Using a slider bar interface, as found on a graphic equaliser, users would be able to tell the system whether or not they like a certain genre like pop, and then have the music adapted to their tastes.

The company demonstrated the new system honing the music preference to James Blunt, suggesting the company is hoping this will clearly appeal to the mums of the household as well as early adopters.