Samsung Blu-ray goes YouTube

Samsung has announced that going forward all its Blu-ray products will come with YouTube support as it continues to try and convince people to embrace the HD format.

With the new service, available from 3 September, consumers can also enjoy video clips from YouTube on their TV screen. The YouTube service features a variety of video clips, including the most popular or highly rated videos and allows for video search through a mobile phone-like on-screen key pad, says the company.

The news, announced at IFA in Berlin, Germany, comes as the company announce a range of Blu-ray players including a Blu-ray Soundbar and the BD Crystal Surround AirTrack, for people looking to de-clutter their home theatre/cinema experience.