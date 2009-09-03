  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

Samsung Blu-ray goes YouTube

|
1/2  
Samsung Blu-ray goes YouTube

Samsung has announced that going forward all its Blu-ray products will come with YouTube support as it continues to try and convince people to embrace the HD format.

With the new service, available from 3 September, consumers can also enjoy video clips from YouTube on their TV screen. The YouTube service features a variety of video clips, including the most popular or highly rated videos and allows for video search through a mobile phone-like on-screen key pad, says the company.

The news, announced at IFA in Berlin, Germany, comes as the company announce a range of Blu-ray players including a Blu-ray Soundbar and the BD Crystal Surround AirTrack, for people looking to de-clutter their home theatre/cinema experience.

PopularIn TV
  1. How to stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
  2. Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
  3. Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
  4. Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
  5. Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March
  1. Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
  2. Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
  3. LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
  4. Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
  5. What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?

Comments