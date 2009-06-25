  1. Home
Sharp LCDs face US ban

Some Sharp Aquos televisions and LCD monitors may be banned in the US as they infringe a Samsung patent, a recent ruling states.

Samsung has won a US International Trade Commission ruling over a patent dispute between the two companies, although with only one of four patent issues upheld.

But, in a separate case, a trade judge earlier ruled that Samsung TVs, monitors and professional displays infringe four Sharp patents and recommended Samsung TVs also be banned from the US.

The complicated case could drag on for some time as Sharp is considering an appeal while a final decision is yet to be made on the banning of Samsung TVs.

