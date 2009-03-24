  Samsung: "OLED not yet ready"

Samsung has told European journalists at its 2009 European Forum that consumers expecting an OLED television from the company anytime soon shouldn't hold their breath.

"We still have several issues to overcome in terms of cost and production", said a HS Kim, vice president in charge of Flat Panel Development at Samsung when asked when the company would be releasing an OLED television.

Confirming statements made earlier by Kim in 2008, the big cheese at the company's TV department said "It will be four or five years before OLED is mainstream".

The company recently showed off OLED prototypes at CES in Las Vegas earlier in the year.