  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

Samsung: "OLED not yet ready"

|
  Samsung: "OLED not yet ready"
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

Samsung has told European journalists at its 2009 European Forum that consumers expecting an OLED television from the company anytime soon shouldn't hold their breath.

"We still have several issues to overcome in terms of cost and production", said a HS Kim, vice president in charge of Flat Panel Development at Samsung when asked when the company would be releasing an OLED television.

Confirming statements made earlier by Kim in 2008, the big cheese at the company's TV department said "It will be four or five years before OLED is mainstream".

The company recently showed off OLED prototypes at CES in Las Vegas earlier in the year.

PopularIn TV
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
Comments