Samsung brings 6000, 7000 and 8000 TVs to UK

Samsung has announced that it is bringing the Luxia range of TVs launched in the US at CES earlier in the year to the UK in the next couple of weeks.

Although the new models will drop the Luxia branding, the TVs will sport the same features and functionality as the company attempts to build on its number one status.

"Every four TVs sold in Europe is a Samsung TV", said a spokesman for the company. "We sell more than number 2 and three put together".

Made up of three different models; the 8000, 7000 and 6000, the new TVs will use LEDs as their primary light source, rather than traditional Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL).

The top of the range model will be called the 8000. It will sport 240Hz capability like Sony and LG as it attempts to eradicate motion blur for good. The 7000 and 6000 series will come with an also-quick 120Hz refresh rate.

Each of the three new Samsung LED HDTV series boast high dynamic contrast ratios says Samsung.

Called Media@2.0 the TV will feature Internet@TV, WiseLink Pro, Content Library and DLNA connectivity that lets users access content onscreen from Yahoo, Flickr, YouTube and more with the push of a button as well as stream stuff to the device from its Omnia HD handset via DLNA.

The TV, which will be just an inch thick, will come with a special wall mount that means it stands just 0.6 inches from the wall, down from the 2 inches that the majority offer.

Both series 6 and series 7 will come in sizes from 19 to 55 inches and support Full HD 1080p outputs and come with four HDMI connectors and 2 USB ports. 8 series TVs, which come in 50 and 58-inch varieties will come with four HDMI connectors.