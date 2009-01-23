  1. Home
Samsung Yahoo widget TVs hit UK in March

Following its launch at CES, Samsung has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the Yahoo Widget enabled TV will be hitting the UK in March.

The new models, which will go under the moniker of MediaLink here in the UK will see the Yahoo Widgets platform rolled out in new models shown off at CES in Las Vegas earlier in the year.

The company was one of many television manufacturers to announce a partnership with Yahoo that allows users to connect to the Internet and download useful widgets that let them track things like the weather and news feeds while watching television.

However, although LG and Toshiba have also announced Yahoo Widget enabled TVs, Samsung says it has bagged the exclusive in the UK for 6 months.

Confirmed partners for launch are Flickr, YouTube and Yahoo! services such as Yahoo! Finance and Yahoo! Weather.

The company has also confirmed that the LUXIA brand, used in the US won't be coming to the UK.

