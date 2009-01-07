Samsung Luxia TVs shown off

Samsung has updated its television offering at CES by launching a new range going under the moniker Samsung LED Luxia.

Made up of three different models; the 8000, 7000 and 6000, the new TVs will use LEDs as their primary light source, rather than traditional Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL).

The top of the range model will be called the 8000. It will sport 240Hz capability like Sony and LG as it attempts to eradicate motion blur for good. The 7000 and 6000 Series will come with an also-quick 120Hz refresh rate.

Each of the three new Samsung LED HDTV Series boast high dynamic contrast ratios say Samsung.

Becoming a common theme at CES, all three televisions will be Wi-Fi internet ready with the 8000 and 7000 Series offering Samsung's “Internet@TV - Content Service” that lets users access content onscreen from Yahoo, Flickr, YouTube and more with the push of a button.

The TV, which will be just an inch thick, will come with a special wall mount that means it stands just 0.6 inches from the wall, down from the 2 inches that the majority offer.

UPDATE: Still no word on price or UK availability however we have been informed that the new range won't be getting the Luxia branding in the UK.