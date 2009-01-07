Samsung launch MBP200 pico projector

Samsung entered the pico projector fray with the launch of the MBP200, complete with the Texas Instruments DLP pico chip.

The pocketable projector will give you up to a 50-inch image, meaning you can share that happy slapping movie with a friend on the bus, or give an impromptu presentation at a chance business meeting. If you are lacking a screen, a cunning extendible pole will let you use a sheet of paper instead.

Content is played back from the microSD card slot on the side. But adding value to this pico proposition is the inclusion of a 2.2-inch QVGA screen on the device itself, allowing you to view content "privately" on the device. A 3.5mm jack lets you use normal headphones (if the soundtrack is private too?) whilst there is also a built-in speaker for that complete movie sharing experience.

File support is pretty good, supporting MS Office files and PDF for document viewing, whilst also letting you watch common image (JPEG, GIF, Animated GIF, MBP) and video formats (DivX, Xvid, WMV9 Simple Profile, MPEG2, MPEG4), as well as audio support for MP3, WMA, OGG, AAC, WAV.

At only 160g and measuring 107.3 x 48.8 x 19mm, this is one you can easily stuff in your pocket.

Available "later" in 2009, prices are still to be confirmed.