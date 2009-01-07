Samsung BD-P4600: World's first wall-mountable Blu-ray player

Not content with creating thin televisions, Samsung has now created the world’s first wall-mountable Blu-ray player, the BD-P4600, at CES in Las Vegas.

The new model, which has been announced alongside the new BD-P3600 will also offer access to video and music streaming services, such as Netflix and Pandora.

The BD-P4600 and BD-P3600 will include BD Live (Profile 2.0) and Bonus View (Profile 1.1) support, Full HD 1080p, DVD upscaling, and total HD soundtrack support. Standard CD playback, with support for JPEG photos and DivX videos are also possible.

The wall-mountable BD-P4600 is just 1.5-inches thick although you can just stand it under your TV.

Like other manufacturers the company is trying to remove the need for cables. Both the BD-P4600 and BD-P3600 can wirelessly connect to the Internet via an optional 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi dongle or via the traditional wired Ethernet connection.

The company has also announced its new line home cinema offerings, including the HT-BD8200 Blu-ray Home Theater Sound Bar, HT-BD7200 Blu-ray 2.1 channel Home Theater System, and the HT-BD1250 5.1 channel Blu-ray Home Theater System.