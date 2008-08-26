  Samsung offering integrated internet access in its TVs

Way back in May, Panasonic announced a new line-up of plasma televisions, which, as well as HD viewing, caused all sorts of excitement by also offering internet connectivity.

The web-enabled PZ850 series of Viera Plasma HDTVs are currently only in the States.

However, just last week, Intel and Yahoo announced a partnership that would see widgets developed for TV sets -Intel will provide a new chip for television manufacturers while Yahoo will supply the software.

At the time, the two companies hinted that they were working with a number of software developers, and also Samsung and Toshiba, which boded well for new models.

Well - here's the first.

Intel, Yahoo and Samsung have teamed up to launch InforLive - which, like the Panasonic service, sees TVs offering integrated internet connectivity.

The official announcement is expected at IFA later this week.

But what we do know for the meanwhile is that the service will include news, finance and weather information direct from Yahoo, and accessed using the TV remote control.

This means, as we detailed last week, that you will be able to watch TV programmes but also be able to glance at a "ticker tape" of news which you can also opt to be on-screen.

The internet content is delivered using the TV's integrated Ethernet port or via a Samsung wireless LAN adapter.

The service will be rolled out in Canada, Australia, Singapore and throughout Europe by the end of the year.