  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

Armani/Samsung LCD television launches

|
1/2  
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

On the opening day of the Milan International Furniture Fair Samsung and Giorgio Armani have unveiled the new Armani/Samsung "premium" LCD television, designed for the "discriminating" consumer.

It is the second product to be born of the Armani/Samsung team up - the first being the mobile phone launched last year - and we're promised the development of a "range of prestige portable and home consumer electronics products matching Giorgio Armani's iconic design aesthetic with Samsung's cutting-edge technology and leadership in consumer electronics".

Unique design elements include a stylish remote control and a special 4-mode lighted power switch that, somewhat bizarrely, customises the display of the two companies' logos on the front of the television.

The main remote offers "radiant" backlighting while there's a second, smaller, "pebble-shaped" remote for basic functions that rests at the corner of the stand.

The TV will be available in two sizes, 46-inch and 52-inch, and all we know it will offer at this stage is glass fronts, 100Hz Full HD and HDMI connectors.

The 46-inch Armani/Samsung Television, will be launched initially in Europe, Korea and Russia in mid summer while the 52-inch model will see a late summer launch.

PopularIn TV
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Samsung will release its giant MicroLED TV next year for consumers
Virgin Media loses Dave, Gold and other UKTV channels
Here’s when Amazon Prime Video will finally get Dolby Atmos
Walmart might launch Netflix-like streaming service later this year
Comments