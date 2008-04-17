Armani/Samsung LCD television launches

On the opening day of the Milan International Furniture Fair Samsung and Giorgio Armani have unveiled the new Armani/Samsung "premium" LCD television, designed for the "discriminating" consumer.

It is the second product to be born of the Armani/Samsung team up - the first being the mobile phone launched last year - and we're promised the development of a "range of prestige portable and home consumer electronics products matching Giorgio Armani's iconic design aesthetic with Samsung's cutting-edge technology and leadership in consumer electronics".

Unique design elements include a stylish remote control and a special 4-mode lighted power switch that, somewhat bizarrely, customises the display of the two companies' logos on the front of the television.

The main remote offers "radiant" backlighting while there's a second, smaller, "pebble-shaped" remote for basic functions that rests at the corner of the stand.

The TV will be available in two sizes, 46-inch and 52-inch, and all we know it will offer at this stage is glass fronts, 100Hz Full HD and HDMI connectors.

The 46-inch Armani/Samsung Television, will be launched initially in Europe, Korea and Russia in mid summer while the 52-inch model will see a late summer launch.