CES 2008: Samsung BD-UP5500 Blu-ray HD DVD player announced

Samsung has introduced a new model to its Duo HD disc player range at CES in Las Vegas.

Following on from the BD-UP5000 launched at IFA in September last year, the new player will too play Blu-ray and HD DVD discs and offers HDMI 1.3 connection, latest BD-Java and HD DVD interactivity available, and an ethernet connection for firmware upgrades later down the line.

The BD-UP5500 also offers support for the latest audio decoding with 7.1-Ch PCM, DTS-HD High Resolution and Master audio, and Dolby TrueHD Bistream and unlike the first HD DVD and Blu-ray player from LG, the Samsung model is also a fully-functioning DVD and CD player.

A 2.3-inch slim design and piano-black finish compete the look of the player what will be available in the second-half of 2008.