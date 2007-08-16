Samsung to announce new LCD and Plasma televisions at IFA

Samsung has announced that it will be officially launching three new television models at the end of the month at IFA.

The new models will be a part of the F8 LCD television series, the Samsung P9 Plasma series and the Samsung P7 Plasma series.

The new F86 models will come in 40- and 46-inch models, and support 1080p, or Full HD as the company likes to brand it.

There will be 3 HDMI sockets at the rear and it will also come with the new HDMI 1.3 connections meaning you can connect similar devices to be all controlled from your remote.

Other features of the new television include 100MHz motion plus picture quality, a swivel stand and SRS TruSurround.

The P96 and P76 models are the first 1080p plasma models from the company. Available in a 50-inch and 63-inch models both will come with 1920 x 1080 resolution and have a contrast ratio of 15,000:1.

The P96 will come with 3 HDMI sockets, including support for HDMI 1.3 and the P76 will include 2 sockets.

Both come with 2.2 channel SRS TruSurround XT, an 18 bit colour processor, Swivel stand.

All three models will be launched in the UK in the next couple of months, however Samsung has yet to release a price.

We will keep you posted.