Samsung M87, R87, Q97 televisions announced

Samsung has announced a range of new televisions in London on the eve of CeBIT in Germany.

The company announced the launch of a new range of 1080p LCD televisions, codenamed Tulip and as well as new Plasma models as well codenamed Carla, Lily and Saffron.

The Tulip LCD range will build on the company's popular Bordeaux range that, according to the consumer electronics giant, was its most popular television offering in 2006.

Coming in four sizes; 37, 40, 46, 52 the new televisions will cost £1200, £1300, £2000 and £2500 respectively and be available in April in the UK.

The new models will, like the Bordeaux models before it, be feature packed including three HDMI slots, two on the back and one on the side to appease HD junkies keen to connect DVD players, Sky HD and games consoles like the PS3.

Other features include Samsung's MoviePlus technology on the three bigger screens and a 9-in-1 memory card reader. The 32 and 37-inch models will offer a dynamic contrast ratio of 8000:1 while the 40, 46 and 52-inch models will offer a dynamic contrast ratio of 15,000:1.

The company has also announced the launch of a new range of Plasma televisions called the Q range. The new models will come in either a 46 or 50-inch models and offer 3 HDMI sockets, the MoviePlus technology and a 15,000:1 contrast ratio.

Finally on the TV front, the company has launched a range of LCD televisions that aren’t Full HD supportive. The range will come in sizes of 23, 26, 32, 37, and 40-inch variants with the promise of a £400 19-inch model due later this year. The R87 range as it will be known will also be available in white, to fit in with your bedroom décor according to Samsung.