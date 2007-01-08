CES 2007: Samsung sees connectivity as key to new TV range

Not content with being the number 1 TV brand in the world and number 1 digital TV brand in US Samsung has introduced a range of new technologies to its range of LCD televisions that now only promises better picture quality of previous models but also greater connectivity with other devices in the living room.

New technologies called Super Clear, Local Dimming, Ultra Filter bright, 120Hz Frame rate double frame rate driving, LED backlight Scanning, Wide Colour Enhancer will aim to fix everything from picture quality to how the television deals with the images.

Samsung is also adding something called AnyNet Plus which plans to network your home via a single remote and HDMI connectivity.

On the connectivity front, Samsung is also planning to add Bluetooth connectivity to its range so users will be able to listen to music via a set of Bluetooth enabled headphones or send images to a nearby Bluetooth printer.

Samsung has also said that it will be launching a Wi-Fi enabled model later in the year,

The Plasma TV will use the 802.11n network protocol to allow devices to wirelessly connect to each other.

Although details sketchy it is expected to be used to offer users the ability for users to connect devices like the Samsung Blu-ray player wirelessly. Although Samsung didn't go into too much detail the system sounds on the surface to be similar to that launched by Philips earlier today.

We will keep you posted.