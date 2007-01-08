  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

CES 2007: Samsung sees connectivity as key to new TV range

|
1/2  
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Not content with being the number 1 TV brand in the world and number 1 digital TV brand in US Samsung has introduced a range of new technologies to its range of LCD televisions that now only promises better picture quality of previous models but also greater connectivity with other devices in the living room.

New technologies called Super Clear, Local Dimming, Ultra Filter bright, 120Hz Frame rate double frame rate driving, LED backlight Scanning, Wide Colour Enhancer will aim to fix everything from picture quality to how the television deals with the images.

Samsung is also adding something called AnyNet Plus which plans to network your home via a single remote and HDMI connectivity.

On the connectivity front, Samsung is also planning to add Bluetooth connectivity to its range so users will be able to listen to music via a set of Bluetooth enabled headphones or send images to a nearby Bluetooth printer.

Samsung has also said that it will be launching a Wi-Fi enabled model later in the year,

The Plasma TV will use the 802.11n network protocol to allow devices to wirelessly connect to each other.

Although details sketchy it is expected to be used to offer users the ability for users to connect devices like the Samsung Blu-ray player wirelessly. Although Samsung didn't go into too much detail the system sounds on the surface to be similar to that launched by Philips earlier today.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments