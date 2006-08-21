  Samsung unveils 70-inch LCD TV for the consumer market

Samsung is unveiling its latest mammoth LCD screen that measures a whopping 70-inches in Korea on Wednesday.

The 70-inch LCD panel is for use in the consumer TV market, so you can expect it to pop-up in luxury open-plan homes everywhere sometime in 2007.

Pocket-lint has lost track of which company currently owns the title of “World’s Largest LCD TV Maker”; Samsung are claiming it with a 65-incher, but Panasonic has a 103-inch model prototype, and LG unveiled a 100-inch TFT LCD with a 3000:1 contrast ratio last March.

Samsung has also shown off an 85-inch LCD in the past, so why the company is boasting about a measly 65-inches is anyone’s guess.

The 70-inch model boasts full HD resolution at 1080p, has a viewing angle of 180 degrees, a video signal reproduced at 120Hz rather than standard 60Hz, and a contrast ratio of 2000:1.

There’s no word on pricing as it hasn’t even gone into production yet.