Samsung unveils 70-inch LCD TV for the consumer market
Samsung is unveiling its latest mammoth LCD screen that measures a whopping 70-inches in Korea on Wednesday.
The 70-inch LCD panel is for use in the consumer TV market, so you can expect it to pop-up in luxury open-plan homes everywhere sometime in 2007.
Pocket-lint has lost track of which company currently owns the title of “World’s Largest LCD TV Maker”; Samsung are claiming it with a 65-incher, but Panasonic has a 103-inch model prototype, and LG unveiled a 100-inch TFT LCD with a 3000:1 contrast ratio last March.
Samsung has also shown off an 85-inch LCD in the past, so why the company is boasting about a measly 65-inches is anyone’s guess.
The 70-inch model boasts full HD resolution at 1080p, has a viewing angle of 180 degrees, a video signal reproduced at 120Hz rather than standard 60Hz, and a contrast ratio of 2000:1.
There’s no word on pricing as it hasn’t even gone into production yet.
