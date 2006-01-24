  1. Home
Samsung launch ultra-small LED projector

Samsung has launched a pocket sized, lightweight projector, the P300 that weighs just 660g with dimensions of 127 x 93 x 50mm.

According to Samsung, the new P300 is one of the smallest and brightest DLP LED mobile projectors on the market and boasts 24 ANSI Lumen brightness, an impressive 1000:1 contrast ratio and a resolution of 800x600.

The projector also has an impressive battery life of 2.5 hours, making it ideal to take with you to off-site business meetings and the lamp will last for 10,000 hours.

Featuring a special connecting cable and D-sub (PC), AV input, Samsung's P300 offers easy and complete connectivity for a variety of devices.

The P300 Pocket Imager is expected to retail in the region of £499 and will be available in the UK from March.

