Samsung look to dual format HD DVD Blu-ray player to stop format war
Samsung, has suggested it might be able to avert a major DVD format war, by bringing out a dual HD DVD and Blu-ray player in one box if backers of the rival standards fail to agree on a unified format, a newspaper said.
According to Reuters, Samsung's head of consumer electronics, Choi Gee-sung, told the Financial Times Deutschland: "We would welcome a unified standard but if this doesn't come, which looks likely, we'll bring a unified solution to market."
"It won't be simple but you'll see our solution in the coming year. Consumers will be too confused otherwise," he added in the interview published on Tuesday.
Samsung is a backer of blu-ray, which promises higher capacity than HD DVD and better interactivity and security.
