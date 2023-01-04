Samsung's 2023 TVs to come in OLED, Micro LED and Neo QLED flavours

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced the TVs it'll be showing at CES 2023, due to kick off later today.

The new line-up will include models using just about every TV tech you can think of, including Samsung's own Neo QLED, but also OLED and Micro LED. They will be available throughout 2023.

Neo QLED

The Neo QLED collection features sets with 4K and 8K resolutions and will be powered by the manufacturer's Neural Quantum Processor. This combines 14-bit processing and AI upscaling with the Mini LED backlight to provide a "three-dimensional" style picture.

The sets also use AI deep learning tech to apply HDR effects on SDR pictures on a scene-by-scene basis. Applying HDR to SDR images hasn't been particularly effective in the past, but Samsung claims to have cracked it this time.

Matter and SmartThings Zigbee are supported on all premium Samsung TVs this year, with a dedicated one-chip module built into them. That means you can control your smart home devices directly from the new sets without needing a separate dongle or hub.

Micro LED

Samsung's Mico LED TV range will include new models from 50- to 140-inches in size. It will continue to be modular, like The Wall and last year's models. It will also likely be extremely expensive still, considering the technology is still in its fledgling state.

It's still impressive though, with zero bezels and extreme brightness.

OLED

Perhaps a more realistic target for consumers who want incredible pictures but without robbing a bank will be Samsung's 2023 OLED range.

It will again utilise Quantum Dot tech, so will effectively be QD OLED, and also adopt the Neural Quantum Processor found in the QLED TVs mentioned above.

There will be more screen sizes this year, with 55-, 65- and a new 77-inch variant. They will each feature Samsung Gaming Hub to access Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming without needing a console, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, making them a premium choice for gamers.

Pricing and availability for the new Samsung TV ranges are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.