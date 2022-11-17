Samsung's 2021 TVs are getting Xbox Cloud Gaming and more

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced that it is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and other cloud gaming services to its 2021 TVs starting next week.

Samsung confirmed that it is bringing game streaming services to older televisions starting next week and throughout the rest of the year. The Samsung Gaming TV Hub was first announced as part of the 2022 TV and monitor lineup, with those who only bought a new model last year now set to get in on the action.

With the update installed owners of 2021 Samsung TVs will be able to connect a compatible gaming controller and then sign into the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more. There'll be no Google Stadia for obvious reasons - Google's game streaming service will go the way of the dodo in January 2023.

As for what a compatible gaming controller actually is, those with a spare Xbox Wireless Controller or PlayStation DualSense will definitely be good to go. Considering the services that will be available either of those should work just fine, too.

Those who subscribe to Nvidia GeForce Now RTC 3080 will also be able to stream up to 4K content on compatible Samsung televisions, offering an even better-looking gaming experience.

The list of models getting the new game streaming include the "98QN90A, 32Q60A, and all sizes of the Q70A and AU8000 series", Samsung told Pocket-Lint via press release. if you don't see the update soon, hang fire. It'll arrive soon enough.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.