Samsung to offer LOTR: The Rings of Power content in 8K

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has teamed with Amazon's Prime Video service to offer some Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power content in 8K.

It will screen an exclusive sneak peek of 25 minutes of footage from the first two episodes in its Samsung 837 experience center in New York today (25 August). And, it plans to offer 8K "series content" to view on Neo QLED 8K TVs and "The Wall" 8K Micro LED displays.

-

An exclusive 8K trailer will also be made available soon.

The New York store will screen the custom content on its three-story LED video wall, while additional "creative" materials from The Rings of Power will also debut on Samsung's LED digital screens overlooking Times Square, Piccadilly Circus in London, and Milan's Piazza del Duomo.

"Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K - the most premium display technology - to the forefront for viewers," said Samsung's executive vice president of its vidual display business, Simon Sung.

"For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Prime Video on 2 September 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.