Samsung's The Frame gets a history lesson with Life tie-in

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's popular high-end TV, The Frame, blends into living rooms by looking like a picture frame, and now, it's about to get an injection of some iconic imagery.

In a collaboration with Life magazine, Samsung is bringing 20 selected photographs from the Life Picture Collection to its Frame series TVs.

-

The collection is a visual archive of the 20th century, with more the 10 million photographs of historically significant moments and figures.

The Samsung Art Store has curated 20 photos from the collection and will be making them available to owners of The Frame starting July 28.

The selection includes imagery of a wide range of subjects, including everything from West Coast California surfers to Pablo Picasso.

"The Frame’s catalogue of art has grown immensely since it launched in 2017, and it has diversified greatly since then as well," said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

"History is recorded in these photographs, and now consumers can exhibit them with the click of a button, without ever setting foot in a gallery or museum."

The Frame TVs adopted a matte display finish in 2022, further enhancing the effect by reducing light reflections.

If you like the idea of displaying some history in your living room, a 2-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store is offered free with 2022 The Frame models.

Writing by Luke Baker.