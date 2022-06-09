(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has unveiled a new Gaming Hub that is coming to 2022 Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, other QLEDs and its Smart Monitor series. It'll be available from 30 June 2022 and will include access to Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming.

The smart TV hub will be the place to find all gaming services, including Nvidia GeForce Now and Stadia too. However, this is the first time users will be able to access a dedicated Xbox app and the cloud gaming service directly on a television.

As long as you have a Game Pass subscription, you'll just need is a controller to be able to play the 100-plus games available through the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. They will stream to the set with the control codes going in the other direction to one of Microsoft's many server centres around the world.

The same is true of GeForce Now and Stadia, although those are both available on other TV systems already.

To access Xbox Cloud Gaming, players will need a compatible Samsung TV, of course, a controller, as mentioned, and membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For a single monthly fee, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate not only provides more than 100 games to play over the cloud, but many hundreds of Xbox and PC games to enjoy at no extra cost.

"We're on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality," said Xbox boss, Phil Spencer.

"That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community."

Writing by Rik Henderson.