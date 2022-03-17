Samsung S95B is brand's first OLED TV and arrives this April

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has finally entered the OLED TV market, with its first model coming this April.

The Samsung S95B expands the company's TV range beyond QLED, LED and Mini LED. It'll be available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes and features the same Neural Quantum Processor technology found in the brand's flagship Neo QLED models.

Smart functionality is provided by the proprietary Tizen system, while Samsung Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony with Dolby Atmos audio technologies are also on board.

It calls the design "LaserSlim".

Samsung is relatively late to the OLED party, having previously favoured its own QLED display technology for high-end sets. But the success of the likes of LG, Philips, Panasonic and Sony, which have each ranged OLED TVs for numerous years, has clearly inspired it to expand its lineup.

There's not exact date nor pricing details for the S95B as yet. We'll update when possible.

Also coming soon will be Samsung's latest TVs in its lifestyle range, including the 2022 Frame, Serif and Sero, plus a new 8K Neo QLED range, with the 2022 QN900, QN800 and QN700 models.

These latter sets use Mini LED backlighting for deeper black levels and less light bleed, resulting in more accurate, OLED-like contrast and colours.

Writing by Rik Henderson.