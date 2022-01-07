(Pocket-lint) - There's a lot to be said for in-person events recommencing: if it wasn't for CES 2022 going ahead then we wouldn't have got to see Samsung's The Frame 2022 television with our own eyes.

And we're very, very glad we did: but this is one absolutely astounding panel. It might well be our pick of the show?

Why? Because the 2022 version of The Frame deploys an anti-reflective panel that is described as "glare free". This has been certified by UL Labs.

It's not an overstatement either: we shone our phone's flashlight on the panel and it didn't reflect back at us like a mirror. Nearby lamps in Samsung's behind-closed-doors CES 2022 showcase room - where we were also teased to a look at the QD-OLED prototype (the only one in the world outside of Samsung HQ) - didn't affect The Frame either, whilst the Neo QLED panels nearby did indeed reflect.

So why is this important? Samsung's take is that you can display more than just television on such a panel. You can put up artworks from galleries, for example, and they'll exhibit a genuine canvas-like look. It's so authentic that you'll want to reach out and touch the screen - which is why there's also a fingerprint resistant coating on the panel, to keep things looking extra pristine.

We think there's a lot more to it than that, though, as a glare-free panel in a living room that has large windows and suffers from reflecting various light sources will clearly benefit. Not to mention that the panel here, at 4K resolution and supporting 120Hz, is one stunner with all the latest standards in full effect.

To be certified as glare-free, The Frame 2022 had to pass threshold tests set by UL, which rates reflection, discomfort, and disability, setting a unified glare rating (UGR) for each. The Frame, clearly, passed with flying colours. It's a panel like no other that we've ever seen.

However, at this stage Samsung hasn't released final model numbers, but you will be able to buy this impressive telly in sizes from 32- to 85-inches. If you get the opportunity to see one, we strongly urge that you do - it's a mighty impressive feat to have pulled off indeed.