LAS VEGAS (Pocket-lint) - Just ahead of CES 2022 kicking off full steam - both in-person and virtually - Samsung has revealed its 2022 TV refresh for Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle models.

Top of the stack is the Micro LED refresh, which now features an 89-inch model in addition to 101- and 110-inch versions. Micro LED is an exciting venture because it has extra small LEDs (25 million of them, no less) that self-illuminate, in a similar fashion to OLED, except with higher peak brightness.

That ought to make for optimum picture quality, with the 2022 range capable of one million brightness steps and colour levels for the ultimate high dynamic range (HDR) experience - especially as the bezel has now been trimmed almost entirely, with a 99.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio for this design.

If, that is, you can afford one - these massive Micro LED tellies will cost a fair whack of cash (read many thousands), we're sure, although pricing is yet to be confirmed. It's about time Samsung got the tech out into consumer products to actually purchase though.

Next in the line-up is the 2022 Neo QLED refresh, featuring a Neo Quantum Processor to offer more advanced contrast mapping using the backlight. The new tellies will be able to handle lighting across 16,384 steps - which is four times that of the 4,096 of the previous generation - which should allow for more effective HDR viewing.

The Neo QLED models also add EyeComfort mode, designed to automatically adjust screen brightness and tone using a built-in light sensor in combination with sunrise/set cycles. It's a bit like Apple's True Tone display, adapting colours for a more balanced and comfortable view depending on surrounding ambient light.

The other big-hitter new feature is a focus on sound improvement. Samsung's Object Tracking Sound (OTS) system has been improved, introducing OTS Pro, which incorporates upward-firing speakers for an improved immersive soundstage with overhead sound.

Last of the trio is Samsung's Lifestyle screens - the Frame, Sero and Serif - which will feature a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

No word on pricing or availability just yet, but as Samsung will be hosting a CES 2022 conference - believed to be for its next-generation screens - expect full information to follow on Wednesday 5 January after the evening conference on Tuesday 4 January.