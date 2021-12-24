Samsung's 2022 displays and top-end TVs will have HDR10+

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced that its top-end TVs and displays launching in 2022 will pack in a new feature in the form of HDR10+ Gaming, a recently-announced upgrade to the standard HDR10.

HDR10+ Gaming is basically a small improvement on the normal, older version, and the major benefit comes in the form of automatic calibration that lets the user sit back and relax.

The software will work out the best settings for the content and adjust accordingly, ensuring that you get vivid colours and accuracy with a minimum of fiddling about.

Samsung says that the feature will be coming to its new gaming monitors in 2022, alongside TVs in the Q70 lineup and above, so it will be reserved for the pricier end of the spectrum for now.

That means that if you're packing a next-gen console or powerful PC you'll be able to take advantage of all the little extras like 120Hz refresh rates, VRR, and HDR10+ all in one package on a high-end Samsung TV.

We should find out more at CES soon, although the show is looking like a slightly chaotic affair this year. Brands are pulling out of the trade show's in-person event every day due to the increasing risks posed by the new wave of Covid-19 infections.