(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced a new iteration of The Wall, the modular display measuring in at over 1,000 inches.

The latest IWA Series display is still aimed at businesses and commercial properties - bad news for anybody hoping to use it as a television on their mansion wall - with improvements being made to the display's colours and a reduction in its thickness.

As you would expect, Samsung hasn't listed a price for the MicroLED display, though we do know its LEDs are up to 40 percent smaller than last year's model, as well as the inclusion of a new AI processor that works to remove noise and improve quality and contrast.

That should lead to much-improved picture quality on the screen, with the modularity allowing it to change between various resolutions, such as 8K to 16K.

This also lets owners arrange it in a variety of different ways, too - convex, concave, incline, hung on ceilings, mounted to walls or in the shape of an 'L' - with the display now featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness.

Essentially, it's the kind of top-tier screen you're likely to see in airports, outdoor advertising, retail complexes, with Samsung aiming to elevate these enormous commercial displays to the next level by introducing MicroLED tech.

It follows the company's decision to include the improved displays in its more consumer-facing TVs for 2021.

At CES earlier this year, it announced a still-ridiculous 110-inch MicroLED model, which was then followed by 76- and 99-inch editions - probably just reasonable enough to make it into some homes. And if not, there's always the rest of Samsung's lifestyle TVs to explore, which now includes The Frame, The Serif, The Sero, The Terrace and The Premiere.