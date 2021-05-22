(Pocket-lint) - Google recently teamed up with Samsung to announce a unified Wear OS and Tizen platform, which led to speculation that Samsung might adopt Android TV for its smart TVs. However, a new report shuts down those rumours.

A Samsung spokesperson confirmed to Protocol that Tizen will still be the "default platform" for the company's smart TVs "going forward".

Samsung is one of the biggest sellers of TVs currently, offering 4K HDR tellies with a stylish design and awesome smart features. It's here where you've more than likely come across Tizen, without even realising it. The user interface itself has a different name - it's called Eden, but it's built on Tizen.

Tizen is a custom operating system developed by Samsung. Look at Tizen's own "about" page and you'll discover Tizen is in fact a multi-faceted operating system. That's to say, it's a core OS that has different versions, depending on what device it's powering. It's built on a Linux base framework and is flexible so it can be used across phones, watches, infotainment systems, fridges with screens, and TVs.

As part of Google and Samsung's partnership, Samsung's future wearables will ship with a Wear OS x Tizen unified software instead of Tizen, but that doesn't mean Samsung plans to phase out Tizen in favor of Android TV. You'll find the Tizen-based Eden UI on most (if not all) of Samsung's existing QLED TVs. And, if you're buying a Samsung Smart TV with 4K HDR in the future, it'll likely be a Tizen-powered machine, too.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.